UAAP: Godfrey Okumu steps down as UP volleyball coach

Former UP head coach Godfrey Okumu. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Godfrey Okumu has resigned from his post as head coach of the University of the Philippines' (UP) women's volleyball team, the mentor announced on Sunday.

He exits the program after four years in charge, during which the Fighting Maroons were unable to reach the Final 4 in the UAAP.

"I would like to make some clarifications on my position with UPWVT. I have since stepped down as the head coach of the team," Okumu said in a Facebook post. "I will no longer be calling the shots."

Okumu took over the UP women's volleyball program in 2017, replacing Jerry Yee. The Fighting Maroons posted back-to-back seasons with 6-8 win-loss records in his first two seasons in charge.

Their campaign in 2018 was particularly disappointing: hopes were high for the Fighting Maroons after they ruled both the PVL Collegiate Conference and the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam. Despite having the explosive pair of Tots Carlos and Isa Molde, they could not duplicate their success in the UAAP and finished in fifth place.

UP went 1-1 in Season 82 before the pandemic wiped out the rest of the tournament. They had a promising start in Season 84, winning their first three matches, but could not sustain their play and finished with a 5-9 win-loss record.

"I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate the support I received from the team for the last four years, the Office of the Chancellor, the VAAS [Varsity Athletic Admission System], and the UP sports fraternity as a whole," said the 53-year-old Okumu.

"I wish the UPWVT all the best, as the team starts its new journey. Maraming salamat po," he added.

UP has yet to announce a replacement for the Kenyan coach. They will be the third team to change coaches in the offseason, following Adamson University and Far Eastern University.