Pacquiao doesn’t mind being title challenger in August 21 fight

Manny Pacquiao will try to get the 'super' WBA welterweight title from Yordenis Ugás on August 21. Wendell Alinea

Manny Pacquiao said he was relieved to still be able to fight on August 21, despite Errol Spence Jr. backing out.

“(Yordenis) Ugás was ready to fight and challenge me on August 21. So it’s a great thing that I can show off my hard work in the gym when we face each other on fight night," Pacquiao said in a virtual press conference formalizing their bout.

Spence was forced to pull out from the 12-round title tiff after a medical examination revealed he sustained an injury in his left eye.

Ugás stepped in on short notice to take on Pacquiao.

The 5-foot-8 Cuban is lightly regarded compared to Spence, but he holds the "super" WBA welterweight belt Pacquiao used to own.

"I don’t care if I’m the challenger or champion coming into it. We’ll see who is the champion after August 21," said Pacquiao.

“I want to say that I’m praying for Errol to make a fast recovery from his injury. Health is always the priority and the most important thing."

The fight will be the main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ugás said he was just excited for the biggest fight of his career.

“I’m feeling great and super excited to fight on this big stage. I’m ready to go get in the ring on August 21. I couldn’t be more excited for this fight," he said.

“I’m used to taking fights at the last minute. It’s really nothing new to me. Once I knew I was fighting Pacquiao, I got right back to work, because I’m always ready to fight anyone they put in front of me."