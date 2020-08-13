Boxing: Casimero-Inoue no go? Japanese champ reportedly eyeing another opponent

It looks like John Riel Casimero's "monster hunt" will be put off for a while.

This as Japan's "Monster" Naoya Inoue, who was supposed to fight Casimero, is reportedly engaged in negotiations with Australia's Jason Moloney.

"Naoya Inoue and Jason Moloney are engaged in advanced talks toward a 118-pound championship fight, Top Rank VP Carl Moretti tells The Athletic. No agreement yet but negotiations are progressing and it appears likely a deal will be finalized for an ESPN/ESPN+ bout," Mike Coppinger said of The Athletic in a tweet.

The WBO bantamweight champion from Ormoc was supposed to face Inoue for the latter's WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles in April before that bout was scrapped because of the pandemic.

Casimero's camp was still hoping the fight will push through in September or October, but apparently Inoue now has other plans.

The Filipino champion, who is now training at the Bones Adams Gym in Las Vegas, might now have to settle for a fight either against Pedro Guevara of Mexico and Raushee Warren of the US.

