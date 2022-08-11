Philippine sports legend Lydia de Vega gives her message to the athletes during the 30th SEA Games athletes send off held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on November 13, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday condoled with the family of Filipino sports icon Lydia de Vega after losing her battle with cancer on Wednesday night.

Marcos praised de Vega's fighting spirit and her legacy in sports, saying "she fought a good fight."

"I join the entire nation in mourning the untimely demise of former Asian sprint queen Lydia de Vega, after a four-year battle with breast cancer. My sincerest condolences to her family and loved ones," said Marcos in a Facebook post.

"Lydia de Vega has run her last race. She has finished her contest... Let us pray for her peace," he added.

De Vega, 57, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

Her daughter, Stephanie Mercado-de Koenigswarter, said in July that her mother was in "very critical condition" because of the disease.

De Vega — born on December 12, 1964, in Meycauayan city, Bulacan — is one of the Philippines' greatest athletes and one of its most recognizable sportswomen.

She won nine gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games and two golds in the Asian Games. She was also a two-time Olympian (Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988).

