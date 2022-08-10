MANILA, Philippines — Lydia de Vega, the Philippines' sprint queen during the 1980s, has passed away after a battle with cancer. She was 57.

De Vega's daughter, Stephanie Mercado-de Koenigswarter, announced the sad news on Facebook, Wednesday night.

De Vega was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, and Mercado-de Koenigswarter said in July that her mother was in "very critical condition" because of the disease.

Help poured in for de Vega from Philippine sporting circles, with pole vaulter EJ Obiena and his team pledging P500,000.

De Vega is one of the Philippines' greatest athletes, having won nine gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games and two golds in the Asian Games.

She set a personal best of 11.28 seconds in the 100-meters — a national record that stood for 33 years, until it was broken by Kristina Knott in 2020.

Her last public appearance was in the opening ceremony of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, hosted by the Philippines.