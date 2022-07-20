MANILA, Philippines -- Lydia de Vega, one of the greatest athletes in Philippine history who was once Asia's fastest woman, is in "very critical condition," according to her daughter.

Stephanie Mercado-de Koenigswarter revealed on Instagram that de Vega is suffering from complications caused by Stage 4 breast cancer.

"She was diagnosed with this in 2018, and has been silently fighting the disease for the past four years," said Mercado-de Koenigswarter, who played collegiate volleyball for De La Salle University and club volleyball for Petro Gazz.

"As the disease is progressing, her condition is quickly worsening despite undergoing many procedures including brain surgery," added Mercado-de Koenigswarter.

Their family is requesting prayers for de Vega, while financial help "would be deeply and whole-heartedly appreciated."

More details are available on Mercado-de Koenigswarter's Instagram post.

De Vega won nine gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games and two golds in the Asian Games. Her personal best of 11.28 seconds in the century dash was set in September 1987 in Jakarta and stood for 33 years, until it was broken by Kristina Knott in August 2020.

Her last public appearance was in the opening ceremony of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.