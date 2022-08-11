Ateneo downs host team Tokai University for WUBS crown

From Smart Sports Facebook page

Ateneo de Manila University brought down host team Tokai University, 68-59, to take the inaugural World University Basketball Series (WUBS) title on Thursday at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

It was a clean sweep for the Blue Eagles in the Tokyo tournament, where they beat Universitas Pelita Harapan of Indonesia and Chinese Taipei’s National Chengchi University.

Dave Ildefonso led the way for Ateneo with 12 points.

It was not an easy win though against Tokai, which fought back from 15 points down to threaten Ateneo.

Fortunately, free throws from Kai Ballungay and Sean Quitevis kept the Blue Eagles afloat.

Prior to its title win, Ateneo first blew away Universitas Pelita Harapan, 125-39. Then it faced a stiffer challenge against National Chengchi University before claiming an 88-78 win.

