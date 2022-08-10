Ateneo de Manila University battled back from a double-digit deficit to frustrate National Chengchi University, 88-78, in the World University Basketball Series Wednesday in Tokyo.

After trailing the Taiwanese school by 11 points, the Blue Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter to pocket their second victory in the tournament.

Kai Ballungay buried four 3-pointers to finish with 21 points for Ateneo. He also brought down 7 rebounds, to go with 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block.

Joseph Obasa had 17 points and 15 boards, and Dave Ildefonso added 14 markers, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The Blue Eagles now have to beat Tokai University of Japan to win the title.

Ateneo opened their University basketball campaign with a 125-39 blowout of Indonesia’s Universitas Pelita Harapan on Tuesday.

