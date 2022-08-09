Ateneo de Manila University gave its Indonesian counterpart an 86-point beating in the World University Basketball Series on Tuesday.

The Blue Eagles were in total control of the game en route to a 125-39 victory over an overmatched Universitas Pelita Harapan side at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

The Katipunan-based cagers used an unforgiving defense, limiting their opponents to just 13 points in the first quarter.

The Indonesian ballers were able to muster 26 points in the next two periods but were outscored by 43 markers by the Blue Eagles.

Paul Garcia paced the Blue Eagles with 17 points even as Kai Ballungay tallied 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Chris Koon and Forthsky Padrigao combined for 28 markers. Padrigao also registered 6 assists and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Geo Chiu had a double-double of 10 makers and 17 boards.

Ateneo now holds a 1-0 record.