Photo from PVL media bureau

Volleyball players and fans were quick to unite to wish Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ middle blocker Maddie Madayag a speedy recovery after suffering an injury during their battle for third in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Wednesday.

Madayag trended on Twitter as well-wishes poured in on the social media platform, with netizens hoping it is just a minor injury.

The former Ateneo Lady Eagle appeared to have suffered a knee injury after getting blocked at the net by Petro Gazz counterpart Ria Meneses. Her left knee buckled upon landing, and she stayed on the court for a long moment, clearly in pain.

She eventually had to be wheeled off the court and did not return to the game.

Petro Gazz’s spikers Grethcel Soltones, Myla Pablo and Mean Mendrez were some of the athletes who called for prayers for Madayag’s recovery.

Pagaling ka @Maddie7Madayag Hope nothing serious 😣🙏🙏 — myla pablo (@iamMylaPablo) August 11, 2021

Prayers up for Maddie 🙏♥️💜 — Mean Mendrez (@meanmendrez) August 11, 2021

we are all praying for @Maddie7Madayag. hope it’s nothing serious. 🙏🏽 — jessey laine ☽ (@jesseydeleon) August 11, 2021

Even actress Angelica Panganiban, who is a known volleyball fan, tweeted about Madayag.

MADDIE 🙏🙏🙏 — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, fans could not help but tear up seeing Madayag in pain during the match.

“Get well soon Maddie. Hoping for your fast recovery you did amazing this conference comeback stronger kapitana @Maddie7Madayag. Love you so much,” a netizen said.

“I cried again when i saw the video of maddie being injured,” another fan quipped.

i cried again when i saw the video of maddie being injured😭 — Vanessa (@banban2304) August 11, 2021

praying for our captain #maddie fast recovery 🙏🙌 — Paulyn Racuya (@iampaulynracuya) August 11, 2021

Get well soon Maddie 🥺 hoping for your fast recovery you did amazing this conference comeback stronger kapitana @Maddie7Madayag 🙏 love you so much 😭 — mai (@hotmarklee) August 11, 2021

walang fleet kaya dito nalang bebe maddie ko getwell😭 pic.twitter.com/y8BC5H1hZg — Devan (@jndvnl) August 11, 2021

huhu atee prayers for maddie :((( hoping na it's nothing serious talaga 🥺 — mikee (@mikeeabueg) August 11, 2021

Some fans also pointed out the rigid schedule of the PVL which decided to hold games every day to finish the conference earlier. Choco Mucho has been on the court for six days straight.

“4 days straight ba naman yung laban ng choco mucho.. tas nagte-training pa sila sa umaga.. kailangan din naman nila ng pahinga.. may kasama na ding pagod at pressure sa mga players.. sana lang talaga minor injury lang yung kay Maddie,” a fan said.

Madayag had six points at the time of her exit, including two kill blocks.

It was reported by Tiebreaker Times that Madayag was brought to Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center for an MRI. The medical facility is some 40 minutes away from the venue.

Madayag has a history of knee injuries, having torn the ACL in her right knee in March 2016, during Ateneo de Manila University's campaign in the UAAP Season 78 women's volleyball tournament.

She went on to make a full recovery, and was a key factor in the Lady Eagles' run to the UAAP championship in Season 81.