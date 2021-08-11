PVL: Choco Mucho loses Maddie Madayag to injury

Choco Mucho's Maddie Madayag is helped off the court after suffering an apparent knee injury. PVL Media Bureau.

(UPDATED) Choco Mucho middle blocker Maddie Madayag suffered an apparent knee injury in Game 1 of their third-place series against Petro Gazz on Wednesday, and had to be wheeled off the court.

The Flying Titans were looking to force a fifth set and were up 15-14 in Set 4 when Madayag was blocked at the net by Petro Gazz counterpart Ria Meneses. Her left knee buckled upon landing, and she stayed on the court for a long moment, clearly in pain.

Madayag eventually had to be wheeled off the court and did not return to the game. She was being assessed by the team's physical therapist even as the game continued.

The Angels went on to win in four sets, putting them a win away from taking the bronze medal in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20.

Madayag had six points at the time of her exit, including two kill blocks.

It was reported by Tiebreaker Times that Madayag was brought to Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center for an MRI. The medical facility is some 40 minutes away from the venue.

Madayag has a history of knee injuries, having torn the ACL in her right knee in March 2016, during Ateneo de Manila University's campaign in the UAAP Season 78 women's volleyball tournament.

She went on to make a full recovery, and was a key factor in the Lady Eagles' run to the UAAP championship in Season 81. Madayag was named Second Best Middle Blocker of the tournament that year.