Gilas Pilipinas' Jordan Clarkson. Photo from SBP

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas mainstays do not see a major problem incorporating a player of Jordan Clarkson's caliber into the national team's system, even if there are only 15 days left until the Philippines' FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 opener.

The Utah Jazz star finally joined Gilas practice this week, giving Gilas time to fine-tune preparations with its primary offensive weapon.

"Jordan’s a great player and we got good chemistry right now. We just have to incorporate him," Ray Parks Jr. said. "Jordan is way talented enough to be incorporated."

Clarkson played in two games during the World Cup Asian qualifiers last year, averaging 25 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the three-point area.

Luckily for the squad, most of the current members of the pool have already shared the hardcourt with the Filipino-American.

"It’s just him getting caught up to speed on some of the new plays we put in from the last time, and just making sure everybody is on the same page as far as the game plan defensively," Chris Newsome said.

"The defense has been a big focus for us. Just make sure he knows all the defensive schemes, I think he’s a smart player, he’s an NBA player so he’ll be able to pick up a lot of the stuff we’re doing pretty quick."

Clarkson arrived in Manila Tuesday, and expressed excitement to reunite with his teammates. Back in August 2022, he led coach Chot Reyes' troops in a slim loss to Lebanon, 85-81 and in a win over Saudi Arabia at home, 84-46.

"Now that JC is here, we have to make sure that we’re even locked in more, lalo na’t last stretch na ng preparations for the World Cup," Kiefer Ravena shared.

The nationals will face Mexico in another tune-up game later this month. Ravena said that bonding with Clarkson on and off the court shall be crucial to further perfect the chemistry between him and the rest of the team.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if ‘yun na lang. A little bit of chemistry na lang and really just time with him on the floor, even if it’s just practice. Malaking bagay din ‘yan," Ravena said.

For assistant coach Tim Cone, having Clarkson around is a testament to his commitment, given that he is an NBA player who could have utilized the summer to take a break.

"We’re just really excited that Jordan’s here. He’s showing us commitment. A lot of NBA players of other teams backed out. It was really nice that he’s here with us. We’re excited about getting him and just see how seamlessly we can get him to go," Cone said.

Gilas will battle the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena on Friday, August 25, to kickstart their campaign in Group A. They will then face Angola on August 27 and wrap up the first round against Italy on August 29.

RELATED VIDEO