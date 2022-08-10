Kai Sotto will be in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino center Kai Sotto will join Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Wednesday.

Sotto will arrive in Manila from Australia on August 18, in time to join the national team in its preparation for the window.

"We are glad to have Kai into the Gilas fold, and thank him for his proactive response to the call to play for flag and country for the August qualifiers," SBP executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios said in a statement.

Sotto is set to play a second season for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League, after he was not selected in this year's NBA Rookie Draft.

He has previously suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year.

He joins a loaded Gilas line-up that also includes Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz, as well as Japan-based professionals Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Ray Parks Jr.

The rest of the line-up will be unveiled by the SBP at the conclusion of the semifinals of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

Gilas will play Lebanon on the road on August 25 in Beirut, then host Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 29.

