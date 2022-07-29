Kai Sotto returns to Adelaide for #NBL23

From Kai Sotto's Instagram

Kai Sotto will be making his return to Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), again suiting up for the Adelaide 36ers.

The 7-foot Pinoy posted an Instagram picture of himself wearing his 36ers jersey with the caption: "Lets run it back @adelaide36ers !!! #year2"

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton confirmed the news on Aussie Hoopla Podcast as picked up by the NBL's website.

“He is, he is (returning),” Bruton said.

Sotto still has two years left in his contract with the 36ers, with his third year being a team option.

He is returning to the team after being left out in the recent NBA draft.

Bruton and the 36ers remained supportive of Sotto's NBA hopes.

“Everyone has thoughts and dreams and Kai’s dream is to get to the NBA,” Bruton said. “I thought he was two years away from doing that. Clearly he put his name in and he couldn’t get it out.

Sotto played a total of 23 games in his first NBL season, averaging 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.

He also went 51 percent from the field and 39 percent from the perimeter.

Bruton said Sotto's focus should be on his steady improvement while helping his team win.

“Right now it’s focusing on, ‘how do you help the 36ers and get yourself back in a spot that now everyone’s looking at you, you’re ready now?” said the coach.

