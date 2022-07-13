Kai Sotto signs with Wasserman talent agency

MANILA – Kai Sotto is looking to push further for his NBA dreams after he signed with a sports marketing and talent agency in the US known for handling some of the best athletes worldwide.

The Los Angeles-based Wasserman Media Group on late Wednesday night (Manila time) welcomed Sotto in an Instagram post, confirming his inclusion among the agency's athletes.

"Maligayang pagdating sa #TeamWass, Kai Sotto!" it said.

Wasserman represents top-caliber NBA stars such as Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Derrick Rose, Brook Lopez and Alex Caruso.

Sotto was not picked in the recently concluded NBA 2022 Draft. Ahead of the Draft, he worked out with the Orlando Magic, the Indiana Pacers, and the Sacramento Kings.

He said remains optimistic that he will still suit up for a team in the top league in the future.

The former Ateneo high-school standout left the Blue Eagles program in March 2019 and flew to the US hoping to sharpen his skills and prepare for a career in the NBA.

He signed up with The Skills Factory in Atlanta, before moving to the G League.

But his stint on the Ignite team composed of some top NBA prospects – which included Houston Rockets All-Rookie Team member Jalen Green – never resulted in any meaningful action, as he left the squad to join Gilas Pilipinas for the Asian Cup qualifiers.

In March 2021, Sotto joined the Australian NBL club's Adelaide 36ers, then a year later he declared for the NBA Rookie Draft.

