Boxing: Suarez successfully retains WBA Asia crown

WBA Asia super featherweight champion Charly Suarez. Handout photo

Charly Suarez has successfully defended his WBA Asia super featherweight crown in scintillating fashion at the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque over the weekend.

The 33-year old Rio Olympian from Davao Del Norte defeated veteran campaigner Mark John Yap via a 12-round unanimous decision, winning on all three scorecards, 120-108, 120-108 and 118-110.

Yap was able to befuddle Suarez with stiff jabs and hooks to the body.

But Suarez seized control midway through the 6th round when he opened up a cut beneath Yap's right eye, courtesy of a power left hook coupled with a quick right.

Yap tried the weather the barrage in the second half of the fight but Suarez's left-right combinations and well-timed counter-punching were too much to handle for the Cagayan De Oro native.

"It was a great learning experience for me. This fight taught me how to be patient and be tactical when facing a resilient boxer like Yap," said Suarez.

The win improved Suarez record to 12-0 with 7 knockouts, while Yap dropped to 30-17 with 15 KOs.

It was Suarez's first successful defense of the WBA Asia belt which he won last March.

