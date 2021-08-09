Margielyn Didal of Philippines in action. Toby Melville, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- Young skaters may have topped the podium in the Tokyo Olympics but there were also veterans who showed that they can still compete at the highest level.

Thirteen-year-olds Nishiya Momiji of Japan and Rayssa Leal of Brazil took home gold and silver, and 16-year-old Nakayama Funa claimed bronze, but it was 34-year-old Alexis Sablone of the United States who finished fourth. Viennese skater Julia Brueckler, 31, also had her moments in the qualifiers.

Seeing the veterans put on a show of their own and keep in step with the youngsters was a source of inspiration for Filipina skater Margielyn Didal, who finished in seventh place in the women's street event.

The 22-year-old told ABS-CBN News that she hopes to keep competing at that level, even as she grows older.

"For sure. As long as okay 'yung katawan, kumpleto pa 'yung screw ng katawan ko, mga piyesa, for sure, we'll be there," she said.

With this in mind, Didal's team is already thinking of ways to extend the Cebuana's skating career. Didal's Olympic campaign was hampered by ankle injuries that she suffered during their training camp in Los Angeles, and she had her ankles taped even as she competed in the finals.

When she returned home to Manila after her Olympic stint, Didal had to use a wheelchair to get around NAIA. As of last week, she was already walking on her own power, and will undergo further tests when she gets back to Cebu before doing strength and conditioning.

According to her coach, Dani Bautista, they plan to do more than that, with the help of one of Didal's primary sponsors in Red Bull.

"That's really one of our main goals -- to condition Margie to just have the longest career that she possibly can," Bautista said.

With this in mind, they plan to send Didal to the Red Bull headquarters in Austria where she will have a full assessment of her body.

"(We'll see) how she can work on it, to make her career last longer and her body stronger, where she can skate more, train more, and then eventually, because she's skating more, she's gonna get better, and get her more prepared for the coming competitions," the coach said.

"That's one of our main goals moving forward. Just to have a full assessment of her body and how we can improve her body and just make it as strong as possible," he stressed.

Didal plans to return to action in the Street League Championship Tour, which kicks off on August 27-28 in Salt Lake City.

