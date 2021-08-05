Margielyn Didal of Philippines reacts. Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal is currently recovering from injuries sustained during the Tokyo Olympics, but plans to return to action by the end of the month.

Didal placed seventh overall in the women's street event in Tokyo, suffering some awkward spills in the finals that prevented her from piling up the points. She still won the hearts of audiences worldwide, however, and her "seal of approval" became one of the enduring images of the Games.

Didal and her coach, Dani Bautista, are still currently in quarantine after returning from Tokyo.

"As of now, I can walk, nakakalakad naman po ako," Didal told ABS-CBN News, as the skater had to use a wheelchair upon her arrival at NAIA Terminal 2 last week.

"May part lang na sumasakit, kasi I think 'yung bruises. But also, inaantay ko lang na matapos 'yung quarantine po namin so I can do PT and recovery when I get back to Cebu po," she explained.

According to Didal, she first got injured during the last day of their training camp in Los Angeles before leaving for Tokyo. She taped both of her ankles during the competition and pushed through despite the pain.

"She's been pretty bruised up," Bautista said of Didal. "Right now she's just resting."

"When she gets back to Cebu, she's gonna have another assessment and then she's gonna do more work on her strength and conditioning, just for overall strength. 'Cause it's skateboarding, and it's gonna keep happening. So our focus for Margie right now is to work on her strength and conditioning to avoid further injuries," he added.

The plan for Didal is to compete in the Street League Championship Tour, which kicks off on August 27-28 in Salt Lake City.

"After that, there will be another competition in Barcelona, so Margie's gonna be there," Bautista said.

"For Skate Pilipinas, our next competition, international competition would be indoor Asian Games which would be around March next year, that would be for the whole Skate Pilipinas team, and Asian Games of course next year. That's where we're gonna focus on," he added.

Didal is the reigning gold medalist in the Asian Games, winning the inaugural event in 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia.

Didal will also set her sights in the women's street event of the 2024 Paris Games, her coach confirmed.

"That's the plan, for sure," Bautista said. "We're gonna do it all over again and the qualifiers start next year."

