FIBA: Jordan Clarkson off to Manila to join Gilas

Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson takes a photo with fans at LAX before his departure for the Philippines, August 7, 2023. Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News

Jordan Clarkson is finally headed to Manila to join the Gilas Pilipinas national team for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

The Filipino-American guard left Los Angeles for Manila on Monday morning, Philippine time.

Clarkson was unable to join the Philippine team in a pocket tournament in China due to visa issues, but will still have a couple of weeks to practice with Gilas before the World Cup tips off on August 25.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes previously said that he is in constant communication with the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, and has received reassurance that Clarkson will be "in basketball shape" when he arrives.

"He knows what we want from him, and I think he’s up for the challenge," Reyes said of Clarkson in a recent appearance on Power and Play with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

"The good thing is he’s not coming in cold. He’s been with us before. Obviously, he still has to familiarize himself with some players na ngayon lang niya makakalaro, but like I said, he is a world-class NBA player, so hopefully those concerns can be laid to rest," Reyes also said.

Clarkson, 31, played for the Philippines in two games of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers last year, averaging 25 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

