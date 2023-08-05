Despite loss to Senegal, Chot pleased with Gilas' effort

Gilas coach Chot Reyes. FIBA Website

Coach Chot Reyes sees positives despite Gilas Pilipinas' defeat to a taller Senegal squad at the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in Guandong, China.

Reyes said the Filipinos put up a fight for almost the entire 40 minutes.

"Really pleased with the fight. They showed tremendous fighting spirit to defend and stay with that team," said the Gilas tactician.

The Filipinos had momentum on their side eight minutes left in the final quarter when AJ Edu scored on consecutive baskets to put Gilas on top, 57-56.

But the Lions were quick to regroup behind playmaker Branco Badiou, who instigated a 14-4 game-changing run.

Gilas lost the game, 72-64.

Following a one-day break, they will get another crack at Senegal when the two teams collide anew on Sunday.

The rest should do well for the Filipinos, who had to travel six hours for their game against Senegal.

The Lions arrived at the area of the playing venue a day before when they had their break.

"We just came from a six-hour bus ride. We barely got here in time for the game," said Reyes.

"Just disappointed because we could've won the game. But I was very pleased with our effort."