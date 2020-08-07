Home > Sports WATCH: James Harden player highlights — Rockets-Lakers, August 6, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 07 2020 04:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn James Harden fired 39 points to go with 8 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 113-97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday (US time). NBA: LeBron-less Lakers misfire from long distance in loss to Rockets Watch Harden's highlights from the game below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn James Harden, NBA, Houston Rockets, LA Lakers Read More: James Harden NBA Houston Rockets LA Lakers