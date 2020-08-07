NBA: LeBron-less Lakers misfire from long distance in loss to Rockets

James Harden scored 39 points, and the Houston Rockets ripped the cold-shooting Los Angeles Lakers 113-97 on Thursday (US time), dealing the West top seed a lopsided loss for a second night in a row.

The Lakers, who have lost 3 of their last 4 games, including a 105-86 shellacking in the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, were without LeBron James (groin) and Alex Caruso (neck), while the Rockets missed Russell Westbrook (quad).

Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points to lead Los Angeles, which only made 2 of 19 from the 3-point area (10.5%).

The Rockets, meanwhile, sank 21 of 57 from downtown (36.8%).

In control for nearly the entire game, Houston saw its sizable lead cut down to 94-89 in the fourth quarter but finally put the Lakers down by going on an 11-0 tear.

Harden added 12 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 steals, to go with 5 3-pointers and 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Ben McLemore contributed 20 points and 5 3-pointers for Houston, which saw all but one of the 8 players it fielded hit at least 2 triples.

Anthony Davis was quiet for the Lakers with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

