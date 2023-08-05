Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA — Oliver Almadro is set for a homecoming as he is bound to take over the volleyball head coaching post of Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

The Letran alumnus, who previously steered the Ateneo Blue Eagles to championships in the Men’s and Women’s divisions in the UAAP, will be tasked to lead the Letran Lady Knights starting NCAA Season 99.

The coach of the Petro Gazz Angles in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will replace longtime Letran coach Michael Inoferio as the squad hopes to finally make its first Final Four appearance since Season 87 and break its 24-year championship drought.

For Letran standout Daisy Melendres, Almadro’s appointment as their newest coach will both be a challenge and a welcome development. However, she also admitted that it will also take some time before the squad fully adjusts to their new system.

“I think that it's a difficult yet exciting process to adapt pa. Kasi it’s a new system eh, ang daming nagbago, the drills, coaching style, and sa buong management talaga,” she said.

“We’re still in the moment na naga-adjust pa lahat pero paunti-unti, nagkakaroon na ng chemistry. We’re getting on the same page na with the coach and my teammates.”

Alongside the coaching change, she is also looking to step up as one of the veterans of the team as they look forward to finally breaking through the post-season.

“Ang pinaka magbabago sa team naman, since maraming seniors ang nawala, is paano namin pupunan yung mga nawala. Yung pagkakaroon ng maturity on and off the court, and also paano namin dadalhin yung team to the top [alongside] the new system and new coach.”

The Lady Knights are coming off a fifth-place finish in Season 98, ending the season with a 5-4 win-loss record.