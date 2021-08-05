Margielyn Didal. Toby Melville, Reuters

MANILA -- She may not have won a medal, but Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal received plenty of love from fans around the world after her Olympic debut.

According to Facebook, Didal gained a whopping 679,000 Instagram followers since the start of the Tokyo Olympics, marking a 1,139% jump in her account on the platform.

A clip of her performance from the competition is the most popular post by a Filipino athlete to date, with over 600,000 views as of writing.

Didal is also the third most talked athlete on Facebook in the Philippines over the past week, following fellow Olympians Hidilyn Diaz, who won a gold medal for weighlifting; and Nesthy Petecio, who bagged a silver medal for boxing.

Their respective sports are also the most heavily discussed in the social media platform.

Globally, Diaz is the second most talked about athlete last week following American gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the competition due to focus on her mental health.

