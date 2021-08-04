Margie Didal amazed, grateful at art tributes from fans

Margielyn Didal of Philippines in action. Toby Melville, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal did not hide her amazement when asked about the deluge of art that has come her way since her stint in the Tokyo Olympics.

A check of Didal's social media will show that artists both on Instagram and Twitter are tagging the skater in their creations, often inspired by Didal's performances in Tokyo.

Didal placed seventh overall in the women's street event, but won the hearts of fans globally with her cheery attitude and charisma, and her interactions with her fellow skaters.

It's not just Didal, of course, as Filipino athletes have become muses for artists, thanks to their efforts in the Summer Games. Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and boxer Nesthy Petecio are also getting plenty of love, after winning the country's first two medals in Tokyo.

"Sobrang thank you sa lahat ng gumagawa ng arts. I mean, I can't even draw. Or I can draw, pero 'yung parang bilog at saka stick na ganoon," Didal told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday afternoon.

"But imagine doing arts, may kulay, 'yung iba sa leaves, 'yung iba sa paper na may cut. Really appreciate it, and a lot of people nagta-tag sa akin," she added.

Didal noted that it must have taken the artists long hours to put their creations together, but they still took the time to make them.

"I really appreciate it kasi it doesn't take an hour. It takes probably long, days, weeks, I think. But really thank you, I really appreciate it po. Maraming salamat po sa pinakita niyong galing sa art. Sana magakaroon din niyan sa Olympics," she said.

