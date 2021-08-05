LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz receives P3 million from Romero

MANILA, Philippines -- Hidilyn Diaz continues to receive the incentives promised to her after her golden triumph in the Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, Congressman Mikee Romero gave Diaz the P3 million that he pledged for gold medalists ahead of the Summer Games.

Romero also pledged P2 million to silver medalists and P1 million to bronze medalists.

"Maraming salamat sa iyong tapang, galing, at sakripisyo para masungkit ang ating kauna-unahang Olympic gold medal," Romero said on his official Facebook account.

"Hayaan mo kaming magbigay ng parangal at pagkilala sa iyong pagkapanalo."

Diaz will receive an excess of P30 million after making history as the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medalist. She will be given a P10-million incentive by the Philippine government, as mandated by Republic Act 10699. San Miguel Corp. president Ramon S. Ang has promised an additional P10 million.

Last Friday, a day after Diaz arrived home from Tokyo, the MVP Sports Foundation deposited the P10-million incentive that was promised for gold medalists as well.

The Philippine Sports Commission will also give Diaz an additional P5 million for breaking two Olympic records, and President Rodrigo Duterte promised P3 million from his office. Diaz has also been given a condominium unit in Eastwood, and perks from two different airlines.

