Obiena unsure of what's next after Olympic stint

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena has yet to decide on his next steps after missing out on the podium in his first-ever Olympic Games.

Obiena finished in 11th place in the pole vault final on Tuesday night, which was ruled by world record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden. The Filipino successfully cleared 5.50 meters and 5.70 meters, but failed to clear 5.80 meters.

"It didn't turn out the way I wanted it to be. I didn't feel like I was able to do what I can. I didn't perform as well as I have been doing," Obiena told reporters in a press conference organized by PATAFA on Wednesday morning.

"I still haven't really taken everything completely, quote-unquote, digested everything," he added.

Obiena admitted that he did not "feel like myself" throughout the whole competition, which affected his jumps. Even when he cleared 5.50 meters in his first attempt, it "didn't feel really good."

"I made the bar, I understand, but it didn't feel good. It didn't feel like I'm jumping the way I'm jumping, it didn't feel like it," he said.

It took Obiena three tries to clear 5.70 meters, a height that he has been clearing with regularity in the events leading up to Tokyo. He was agonizingly close to clearing 5.80 meters, but each time brushed the bar on his way down, causing it to fall.

In the mixed zone after the event, he told Gretchen Ho of Cignal TV that it was "clearly not my best day."

"I don't really know what happened. I think it's more mental, not really physical. You know, you win some, you lose some, but I really wanted to win this," a disappointed Obiena said.

His immediate plan is now to regroup, Obiena told Ho.

"We'll talk. I think in the next few weeks, I'll know, maybe in a few days, I'll know what I wanna do," he said.

On Wednesday morning, his answer remained the same. Obiena said he will talk to his coach to try and figure out what went wrong during the final, and afterward, determine what their next steps will be.

"At the moment, I don't really know, if I'm gonna compete, if I'm still gonna continue, what I'm gonna do, if I'm gonna do this or that. I have really no idea yet," he said. "I'm just trying to plan… A lot of things are… hindi pa ayos. Wala pa ako sa ganoong lugar sa ngayon."

But by his own admission, Obiena would love to return to the Philippines and get some time to relax. He has trained in Italy for the past year and dearly misses his family.

"Kung ako lang 'yung masusunod, gusto kong umuwi," he said. "I just don't wanna think about what I wanna do, just let the time pass."

"(But) I know that's not the right thing, that's not the responsible thing to do. So right now as I said, I'm gonna talk to my coach, try to understand what he wants me to do, and think about what I would want to do, and maybe we can find a compromise of some sort," he added.

