Olympics: Pole-vaulter Obiena crashes out of medal race

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Ben Stansall, AFP

Ernest John Obiena crashed out of the race for an Olympics podium finish in the men's pole-vault final at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday night.

Despite overcoming 5.55 meters and 5.70m, Obiena could not clear 5.80m after three attempts.

Obiena, among the 14 finalists in the event, first committed two fouls before clearing 5.70m.

At 5.80m, the Filipino initially had issues regarding the launch area and talked with the officials.

He was eventually allowed to make his third attempt, but still failed to get past the height. His personal best is 5.87m.

With his exit, the Philippine contingent is down to 2 boxers -- Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam who are both in the semifinals -- and golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, who will begin play on Thursday morning.

Hidilyn Diaz won the country's first gold medal by topping her weight class in women's weightlifting, while Nesthy Petecio became the first Pinay boxer to win a silver in the Summer Games.

Marcial and Paalam are assured of at least a bronze medal in their respective weight classes.

