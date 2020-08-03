Home > Sports WATCH: Raptors-Heat game highlights, August 3, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2020 05:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Behind a hot-shooting night by Fred VanVleet, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Miami Heat 107-103 in their NBA seedings game on Monday (US time). NBA: VanVleet career night fuels Raptors win vs Heat Watch the highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat Read More: NBA Toronto Raptors Miami Heat