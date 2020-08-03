NBA: VanVleet career night fuels Raptors win vs Heat

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points and made the game-winning defensive play with 7.4 seconds remaining, as the Toronto Raptors withstood the Miami Heat en route to a 107-103 win in an NBA seedings game Monday (US time).

Toronto was up by as many as 17 points until Miami made it a see-saw battle in the fourth quarter.

Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer and Goran Dragic scored on a layup to help the Heat come to within a point, 102-101, 41.4 seconds left.

After a free throw by Marc Gasol, Miami had a shot at either tying the game or taking the lead on what could’ve been the final possession.

But Jimmy Butler’s pass ended up being picked by VanVleet, and Toronto made its free throws down the stretch to complete the win, its 48th of the season, and firm up the No. 2 seed in the East.

Pascal Siakam added 22 points and 4 3-pointers, while VanVleet finished with 7 triples and went perfect on 13 attempts from the free-throw line.

Dragic came off the bench to score a team-high 25 points, and Butler and Crowder chipped in 16 apiece for the Heat.

