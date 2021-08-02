'Babawi po talaga ako': Yulo eyeing comeback in 2024 Paris, 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Filipino Olympian Carlos Edriel Yulo is interviewed after competing in the gymnastics men's vault final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo vowed to do better in the next Olympics as he eyes to compete not only in the 2024 Paris Games, but in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well.

Yulo, who finished fourth in the vault competition in the Tokyo Olympics, said he has already decided to compete until 2028.

"Actually hanggang 2028 po ako maglalaro. Ano po siya, decided na po 'yan," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN's Dyan Castillejo.

"Sa Paris po, babawi po talaga ako. Like, tapos na po 'yung, hindi naman po paglalaro, pagsubok na makapag-Olympics po," Yulo added.

Yulo said he will do better in the next Olympics and will grab the chance to bring home a medal.

"Next time po, like, iga-grab ko na po talaga. Ayoko na po 'yung basta sumali ako. Like, na-feel ko na kaya ko ring maging katulad nung mga nakatayo doon sa top," he said.

Filipinos applauded the fourth-place finish of Yulo, noting that he can threaten powerhouse countries in gymnastics.

Fans also took notice of the athlete’s second attempt score where he got 14.866, the second highest points in all attempts of the 8 competitors.

