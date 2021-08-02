‘Babalik kaming malakas’: Yulo vows to return stronger, as he exits Olympics

Despite going home without a medal, top Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo expressed gratitude for having competed at the Tokyo Olympics and assured his legion of followers of a stronger comeback.

“Gusto ko lang mag pasalamat sa Panginoon sa mga biyaya na pinagkaloob sa akin. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa Pamilya ko na patuloy na pag suporta sakin,” Yulo, 21, wrote on Instagram, an hour after the men’s vault final.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako sa team ko, dahil sa kanila natungtong ko yung pangarap ko na makapaglaro sa Olympics. Hindi naging madali yung daang tinahak namin, pero sulit lahat ng pagod at iyak.

“Maraming salamat din po sa mga taong nag dasal at sumuporta sa amin. Babalik po kaming malakas.”

Yulo barely missed the podium, settling for fourth place with a 14.716 average score in two attempts.

He, unfortunately, missed the finals of floor exercise, the event in which he was predicted to medal.

Prior to the Olympic Games, Yulo won 7 medals, highlighted by 2 golds, at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

He booked an Olympic berth in 2019 when he became the world champion in the floor exercise in Stuttgart.

