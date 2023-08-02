Volleyball: Perpetual stuns St. Benilde, marches to SSL semis

Handout/Shakey's Super League.

MANILA -- Perpetual Help stunned reigning NCAA champion College of St. Benilde to march to the semifinals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) National Invitationals, Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

They join UAAP powerhouses University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University, with Adamson University completing the Final 4 cast after defeating CESAFI champions University of San Jose-Recoletos.

The Lady Altas came away with a hard-earned 25-16, 20-25, 28-26, 16-25, 15-12 result, becoming the first NCAA team to defeat the Lady Blazers in two years.

St. Benilde had swept its way to the NCAA women's volleyball championship in back-to-back seasons but fell short in the five-set war against the Lady Altas.

Reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Mary Rhose Dapol did the heavy lifting for Perpetual Help, with a tournament-high of 33 points on 28 attacks, four aces, and a block.

Winnie Bedaña, Shaila Omipon and Charmaine Ocado tallied 17, 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Perpetual in the match that lasted two hours and seven minutes.

"Masaya syempre kasi malakas ang CSB bilang back-to-back NCAA champion. Thank God at maganda yung nilaro ng mga bata," said coach Sandy Rieta.

"Hindi ko rin ine-expect. Di ko nga alam schedule ng semifinals kasi ang iniisip ko, quarters lang kami pero andon din yung tiwala na mananalo kami. Malaki ang tiwala ko sa team. Nakita ko yung improvement nila from previous NCAA seasons."

Perpetual Help will face off in the semifinals against the Lady Falcons, who needed just 70 minutes to sweep the Lady Jaguars, 25-9, 25-11, 25-23.

Lucille Almonte posted 12 points on eight hits and four aces as the Lady Falcons stretched their winning ways without a single set allowed in three games so far after topping Pool C.

“Na-lessen namin ‘yung errors namin dito sa quarterfinals. Siguro, ‘yun ang kumbaga close to consistent na. Hoping sa semis, yun pa rin ang maipakita namin o kaya mahigitan pa namin yung ginagawa namin,” said Lady Falcons mentor JP Yude.

Meanwhile, Zamantha Nolasco had 28 points in a foiled cause for Pool D top-seed CSB as Christelle Tamayo served as the lone bright spot for Pool B No. 2 team USJ-R with nine points.