Volleyball: Choco Mucho to represent PH in Vietnam Cup

MANILA — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans will be representing the Philippines at the 2023 Vietnam Television (VTV) International Women's Volleyball Cup on August 19-26.

The team announced the development on its social media account.

Choco Mucho will be up against opponents from Australia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Japan, and Korea, in the tournament that will be making its return since 2019. Vietnam will field two teams in the competition.

The seven participating squads will compete in a round-robin format. The top two teams at the end will face for the title, the third and fourth-ranked teams will fight for the third place, and those at the fifth and sixth spots will battle it out for the fifth place.

The Flying Titans will be looking to make it out on top after finishing the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference in seventh place.

