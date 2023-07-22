Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Caitlyn Viray proved she deserved to be in the starting lineup of Choco Mucho as she lifted the Flying Titans to a conference-ending victory on Saturday.

Viray collected a career-high 22 points to steer Choco Mucho in a straight-set win over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-20, 26-24, 25-15, in the battle for 7th place of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The former UST Golden Tigress had 17 attacks, three blocks, and two aces while league’s top scorer Sisi Rondina contributed 15 points aside from nine digs and six receptions as Choco Mucho capped the second conference on a high note.

“Happy naman na nakakatulong ako sa team. Naibbabalik ko yung tiwalang naibibigay ng coaches,” Viray said.

After overhauling early deficits in the first two sets, the Flying Titans stepped on the gas pedal as they reversed their 3-4 deficit to an 11-4 advantage, capped by Viray’s down-the-line kills and an ace.

Viray hammered another attack followed by an error from the Crossovers to build a double-digit separation, 15-5.

Pauline Gaston would rally several points in an attempt to encourage her teammates for a fight back, 12-19, but Viray always had an answer, including a block point.

Kat Tolentino’s spike put Choco Mucho at match point before Maika Ortiz unleashed her trademark running hit to ice the game in just three sets.

Mylene Paat led Chery Tiggo with 15 points while Eya Laure registered 11 to go along with 14 excellent receptions.

Choco Mucho finished the short conference with a 4-2 card while the Crossovers had a 2-3 performance.

