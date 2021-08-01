Olympics: Juvic Pagunsan settles for 55th place in men's golf

Filipino golfer Juvic Pagunsan ended up at 55th place at the conclusion of the men's individual stroke play at the Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday.

Pagunsan, 43, finished at 1-over 285 on a scorching day at Kasumigaseki Country Club, after an impressive start that saw him share fifth in the first round.

The Japan Tour veteran, who won his maiden title at the circuit in May, struggled in the second (73) and third (76) rounds of the par-71 tournament.

Miguel Tabuena, the first Filipino Olympic golfer, finished 53rd in Rio 2016.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele steadied after a late wobble to clinch gold for the United States with a 1-stroke victory as South Africa-born Rory Sabbatini claimed an unlikely silver for adopted nation Slovakia.

Taiwan's CT Pan claimed the bronze, eliminating American Collin Morikawa on the fourth extra hole of a playoff.

Women's play begins Thursday, with reigning US Open champion Yuka Saso and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Bianca Pagdanganan representing the Philippines.

