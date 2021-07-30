Olympics: Golfer Pagunsan falters in second round



Pinoy golfer Juvic Pagunsan fell short in round two of the Tokyo Olympics men's individual golf play at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Japan on Friday.

The Japan Golf Tour veteran dropped 20 spots with a 3-under-par 139 and four bogeys.

The golfers struggled due to the weather, with play momentarily stopped.

Pagunsan is currently at joint 25th place halfway through the competition.

This was a far cry from the top five ranking he had in Round 1 when he carded a 5-under 66, just three shots behind Austria’s Sepp Straka.

