Golfer Juvic Pagunsan secures berth for Tokyo Olympics

Filipino golfer Juvic Pagunsan has officially qualified for the Tokyo Games after making the cut in the recent Olympic Golf Rankings.

The Mizuno Open champion secured himself a ticket to Tokyo after making it to the top 50 among the 60 players who qualified for the quadrennial games.

The last time a Filipino golfer competed in the Olympics was when Miguel Tabuena represented the Philippines in the 2016 Rio Games.

The 43-year-old golfer joins boxers Nesthy Petecio, Irish Magno, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Felix Marcial, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, skateboarder Margielyn Didal, taekwondo jin Kurt Bryan Barbosa, rower Cris Nievarez, weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Erleen Ann Ando, and shooter Jayson Valdez in Team Philippines for the Tokyo Games.

Fellow golfers Yuka Saso, who recently won the Women's Open US title, and Bianca Pagdanganan are expected to qualify also when the women's rankings are published next week.

Pagunsan has won a total of 11 golf tournaments. Most recently, he topped the 2021 Gateway to the Open Mizuno on the Japan Golf Tour last May.

