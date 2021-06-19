Philippines adds another Tokyo Olympian, as shooter Jayson Valdez qualifies

The Philippines added another participant to its roster that will compete in the Tokyo Olympics next month. Reuters

Jayson Valdez will represent the Philippines in the shooting competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, sports officials confirmed Saturday, making Valdez the 12th Filipino to join the national contingent to the Games.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino and Philippine National Shooting Association Secretary-General Irene Garcia said Valdez qualified via the continental quota.

Valdez, 25, will compete in the men’s air rifle 10-meter event.

(More details to follow.)