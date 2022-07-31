FilOil: Lyceum pick up 2nd win vs Jose Rizal U

Photo from FilOil Sports Facebook page

Mac Guadana and JM Bravo propelled Lyceum of the Philippines University past Jose Rizal University, 80-73, in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Guadana tallied 13 points and 7 assists, including the last 5 in a 9-0 blast that gave them a 70-59 advantage with 6 minutes remaining.

Bravo was also brilliant throughout and wound up with 17 markers, 8 rebounds, and 3 dimes.

"Yung players namin, we just had to remind them to stay focused. Kaya sinabi lang ni Mac na, 'Let's enjoy lang,'" said head coach Gilbert Malabanan after they gained the lead in Group B. "After that, nakita niyo naman, lahat ng ginagawa namin, we were just cheering for each other."

The Heavy Bombers kept coming and crept to as close as six, 71-77, with 44 ticks to go, before Guadana kept them at bay for good with a clutch triple. Ato Barba, his running mate since high school, also added 11 points and three rebounds to their cause.

In the other game, Emilio Aguinaldo College was able to hang on to their lead in the last 6 minutes for a 68-66 triumph over Arellano University.

Allen Liwag poured in all but 2 points in the 8-0 surge that broke a 60-60 deadlock and built a 68-60 edge in the Generals' favor at the 5:55 mark of the fourth quarter.

They did not score any more from that point, but relied on defense to survive the remainder of the game.

"We encountered a lot of pressure from Arellano. Credit to our defense because we were able to get crucial stops in the endgame," said head coach Oliver Bunyi.

Nat Cosejo contributed 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Liwag ended up with 16 markers of his own on top of 2 boards and 3 assists to help EAC rise to a 2-1 standing in Group A.

For the Chiefs, Wilmar Oftana topped the scoring column with 14 points to go along with 7 rebounds.

The Scores:

First Game:

LPU 80 -- Bravo 17, Guadana 13, Bravo 11, Penafiel 9, Umali 6, Larupay 4, Culanay 3, Aviles 3, Omandac 3, Caduyac 3, Navarro 2, Cunanan 2, Montano 2, Venoya 2, Villegas 0.

JRU 73 -- Miranda 15, Sy 10, Guiab 9, Medina 8, Gonzales 7, Arenal 6, Celis 6, Dela Rosa 5, Villarin 3, Delos Santos 2, De Leon 2, Bongay 0, Abaoag 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 36-32, 59-55, 80-73.

Second Game:

EAC 68 -- Liwag 16, Cosejo 16, Robin 13, Luciano 4, Maguliano 4, Tolentino 3, Umpad 3, Bacud 3, Balowa 2, Gurtiza 2, An. Doria 2, Ad. Doria 0, Calum 0, Bajon 0.

ARELLANO 66 -- Oftana 14, Flores 12, Menina 11, Punzalan 9, Doromal 5, Valencia 5, Tolentino 3, Domingo 3, Sunga 2, Lustina 2, Mallari 0, Mantua 0, Talampas 0.

Quarters: 19-22, 36-34, 58-55, 68-66.