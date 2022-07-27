Photo from Filoil EcoOil Sports page

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas player Carl Tamayo has remained unmatched in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup as he towed once again the University of the Philippines (UP) against the University of the East (UE), 86-63.

It was an easy third straight win for the Maroons as they held on to the top spot of the tournament’s Group A with a perfect 3-0 record at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Tamayo feasted on the undersized frontcourt of the Red Warriors as he finished with 20 points and four rebounds.

"Ginawa ko lang 'yung dapat gagawin para sa team. Just trying to set the standard," said the 21-year-old forward, who has taken no time off after playing for Gilas in the 2022 FIBA Asian Cup.

Tamayo already had 15 points after the first half, while UE only mustered 23. The rest of the Fighting Maroons followed suit with Malick Diouf adding 15 markers, seven rebounds, and three assists.

"Actually, maganda 'yung nakukuha naming exposure for everybody. Ito 'yung wala sa atin last season e, 'di ba? So lahat ng chance to build the team by playing in other leagues, malaking tulong for the coming season," said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

With UP's twin towers blocking their path, UE couldn't get and eventually suffered back-to-back losses to begin their campaign. Abdul Sawat topped the scoring column for the Red Warriors with 14 points.

The scores:

UP 86 -- Tamayo 20, Diouf 14, Lina 12, Cagulangan 9, Calimag 9, Abadiano 6, Fortea 5, Torculas 5, Catapusan 3, Madrigal 3, Alarcon 0, Ramos 0, Gonzales 0.

UE 63 -- Sawat 14, Payawal 10, N. Paranada 9, Antiporda 7, Lorenzana 7, Pagsanjan 5, Beltran 3, P. Cruz 3, K. Paranada 3, Tomas 2, Tulabut 0, Maglupay 0, Manalang 0, Soriano 0, Pascual 0, Remogat 0.

Quarter scores: 20-13, 47-23, 66-42, 86-63.

