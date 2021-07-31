Boxer Petecio advances to final, one win away from Olympic gold

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines reacts after winning her fight against Irma Testa of Italy. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio put the Philippines on the brink of another Olympic gold medal, as she moved on to the championship round in women’s featherweight at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

Petecio managed to escape the taller Irma Testa of Italy in the semifinal round via a 4-1 split decision to assure herself at least a silver medal in the quadrennial meet.

Should Petecio win gold on August 3, Tuesday, it will be Philippines’ second Olympic title after Hidilyn Diaz’s historic feat in weightlifting last week.

Testa capitalized on her reach, showing more aggressiveness in the opening round to get nods from all the judges.

But Petecio returned in the second round feistier, connecting to the body of the Italian foe which appeared to have surprised Testa. The Filipino athlete eventually tied the match after two rounds.

In the final round, the Pinay pug continued unleashing flurry of attacks while Testa was still trying to counter the quick punches thrown by Petecio.

In the end, all but one judge gave the final round to the Philippines.

Petecio will face the winner in the second semis bout between Japan’s Sena Irie and Karriss Artingstall of Great Britain.

The Filipina athlete made it to the medal round after a dominating 5-0 win over Colombia’s Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda. Testa, on the other hand, defeated Caroline Veyre of Canada in their quarterfinal bout.