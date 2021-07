Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines reacts after winning her fight against Yeni Arias of Colombia. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio is assured of at least a bronze medal after a victory in the quarterfinals of women's featherweight in the boxing competitions of the Tokyo Olympics.

Petecio took a unanimous decision victory over Colombia's Yeni Castaneda.



This story will be updated.

