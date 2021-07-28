Petecio family incredibly proud over Nesthy's Olympic boxing victory

Nesthy Petecio called her family in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur after her latest boxing win at the Olympics. Photo from Norlan Petecio.

DAVAO DEL SUR — The triumph of Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio against her Colombian opponent during the women's featherweight match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 brought tears and joy to her family, who were watching on TV in Barangay Tuban, Santa Cruz town Wednesday morning.

After the fight, Petecio immediately called her family to share her latest achievement. She also received greetings and congratulations from them for bringing pride to the country.

The family also gave moral support for her two more boxing matches as they are optimistic that she can snatch the second gold medal for the Philippines.

"Sobrang saya. Napaiyak po ako sa sobrang saya. 'Yung mama at kapatid ko, iyak ng iyak kasi first time po ito sa pamilya ko, 'yung ganitong kaligayahan," her brother, Norlan Petecio, told ABS-CBN News.

(So happy. I cried with so much joy. My mom and brother are crying because this is the first time in my family that we felt this kind of happiness.)

Norlan said Nesthy's Olympic victory would uplift their family's life as she is considered their breadwinner.

"Malaking tulong 'yan kasi si ate ang bumubuhay sa amin since 7 years old ako. Hanggang ngayon, siya ang nagbibigay ng puhunan para sa amin," he said.

She's a big help because my sister has been supporting us since I was 7 years old. Until now, she has been providing the investment for us.)

He recalled that their father was initially against his daughter taking up the sport when they were young because of her gender. But when he saw her exceptional strength, even defeating a male opponent in an amateur boxing match in Davao City, their father supported Nesthy's boxing dreams.

"Sobrang lakas ng kapatid ko kasi na-sparring ko siya. 'Yung mga patama niya sa akin, masakit talaga. Kahit mga lalaki, hindi talaga makainda sa sakit ng suntok niya," he said.

(My brother is very strong because I sparred had with him. The moments that she had hit on me, it really hurts. Even men can't really cope with the pain of her punches.)

FOLLOWING NESTHY'S FOOTSTEPS

Petecio siblings were all part of the Philippine boxing team, until Nicezza, 24, got married. Photo from Norlan Petecio.

The Petecio siblings -- Norlan, 19, Nicezza, 24, and Nesthy, 29 -- were all part of the Philippine boxing team, but Nicezza stopped when she got married.

Nesthy's 19-year-old younger brother, Norlan, now follows in her footsteps and dreams to compete someday at the Olympics.

He started training at 4 and has stopped schooling after Grade 10 to focus on his boxing training.

Norlan looks up to her sister, Nesthy, who is his inspiration in boxing. Photo from Norlan Petecio.

He was recruited to be part of the national team in 2017. He already competed in international boxing matches in Russia, Mongolia, and won the silver medal at the 2018 Andaman Games in Thailand.

"'Yan din 'yung pangarap ko na makatungtong sa Olympics. Tapos 'yung ate ko nakaabot na ng Olympics tapos may medal pa, parang namo-motivate ako na sundan ang yapak ng ate ko," he said.

(That's also my dream, to get to the Olympics. And my sister had already reached the Olympics with a medal, it motivated me to follow in my sister's footsteps.)

Norlan is currently in his hometown, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, due to the pandemic. He is taking daily online boxing training and workouts, as he is eyed to compete in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Petecio family is praying that Nesthy will come out victorious in her upcoming boxing match, and they believe she will bring home the second gold medal for the country.

Petecio advanced to the semifinals of the women's featherweight class, assuring her of at least a bronze medal.

She put on a superb display of counterpunching in defeating Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda via unanimous decision, with all five judges giving her the nod.

—with reports from Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News; Hernel Tocmo

