PH bets gird for action as 11th ASEAN Para Games unfold

PH powerlifting squad led by flag-bearer Achelle Guion (right) and 2000 Sydney Paralympic Games bronze medalist Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta (fifth from left) pose with PSC staff led by NSA Affairs chief Annie Ruiz (sixth from left) during a break in training in the 11th ASEAN Para Games. Handout photo

Filipino para-athletes will finally get to showcase their skills as the 11th ASEAN Para Games opens Saturday at the 20,000-seat Manahan Stadium at Surakarta, Indonesia.

Led by powerlifter Achelle “Jinky” Guion as the flag-bearer, a compact team of 30 athletes, coaches, and officials will parade in the ethnic-inspired colorful program in the hometown of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

National team chef de mission Walter Torres announced Friday that the 30-man contingent at the opening day parade will come from 10 sports that the country will be vying in the week-long meet which will gather all the top para-athletes from 11 countries in Southeast Asia.

“For health and safety reasons, we decided not to include representatives from swimming because their competition venue is in the city of Semarang, which is about two hours from Surakarta,” Torres said.

Torres also reminded the athletes: “Achieve your dreams and let your disability be your wings to aim and fly high… be it not your anchor to pull and drag you down. I am confident that you will make things happen. All the best to Para Team Philippines!”

Aside from Torres and deputies Irene Remo and Tricia Rana, those attending the inaugural rites are Randy Magcawas, Arvie John Arreglado, King James Reyes, and Maekel Lita (Athletics); William Cablog and Dina Managdang (Archery); Julie Peral Guadayo and Johnlo Respicio (Badminton); Cheyzer Mendoza, Cheryl Angot, Evangeline Gamao, Felix Aguilera and Patrisha Anne Salgado (Chess); David Gonzaga and Ruel Fernando (Boccia); Rezil Rosalejos and Mary Ann Taguinod (Judo); Gerald Tuazon and Homber Tiongson (Table Tennis); Jorge Lucero, Marco Lucero, Fred Estacion (Goalball); Guion, Nikki Vidal, Rico Canlas (Powerlifting); and Mayie Procina and Orwen Elumir (Sitting volleyball).

Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo, who arrived in Surakarta Wednesday, urged both veterans and rookies alike to compete in the Games with a positive mindset and winning attitude.

"If you feel nervous that’s okay because even the best athletes have jitters. Use it to pump up the adrenaline and I pray that our veterans and newcomers feed off each other’s energy and inspire one another. After all, we are one family. Let’s all go for the gold!” he said.

From Manila, PSC executive director, and officer-in-charge Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr. also had inspiring words for the Filipino campaigners.

“Some, if not most, of our national para-athletes have not had international competition for the last four to five years. So now make the most of the opportunity to shine and bring glory to our country,” Iroy said.

“You have sacrificed and trained long and hard so we believe that you will excel. The entire nation is behind you. We salute you all!”