MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) president Mike Barredo was guardedly optimistic of the prospects of the national para team for the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia.

The squad leaves on Tuesday on a chartered Philippine Airlines flight for the multi-sport event scheduled for July 30 to August 6 in the city of Surakarta.

"I am guardedly optimistic about the chances of our national para athletes due to the circumstances leading to the 11th ASEAN Para Games," said Barredo on the eve of the departure of the Philippine contingent composed of 144 athletes, 38 coaches and 40 officials.

"Since the last one was held in 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, we have missed two editions of the ASEAN Para Games," he added. "Due to the restrictions and limitations under the pandemic, the training of our national para athletes has been limited while there has also been a drought in international exposure and competition as well."

"The last international competition that majority of our athletes have had was the 2018 Asian Para Games while some were fortunate to compete in the qualifiers and participate in the Tokyo Para Games last year."

The national para athletes trained in a bubble for a month inside the Philsports Complex in Pasig City, in the lead-up to the ASEAN Para Games.

The bubble training was facilitated by the Philippine Sports Commission, and Barredo believes the Filipino athletes will be prepared for their games in Indonesia.

"Duplicating our finish in the 2017 ASEAN Para Games in Malaysia would be a workable target," said Barredo.

The Filipino para athletes delivered 20 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals in the 2017 edition of the event in Malaysia, for a fifth place finish among 11 nations.

"Nonetheless, I believe our national para athletes are hungry and eager to perform their best for the country in Indonesia. They all want to make their countrymen proud," he added.

The Filipino para athletes are inspired by the recent streak of achievements by their fellow athletes, including the Philippine women's national football team that ruled the AFF Women's Championship, and pole vaulter EJ Obiena who won bronze in the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

"Inspired by feats of the Filipinas and pole vaulter EJ Obiena, I am certain that our national para athletes are just as keen to share the spotlight in the coming days by bringing home medals and honors for the country in the 11th ASEAN Para Games," Barredo said.