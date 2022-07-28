Sander Severino celebrates winning two gold medals in the chess competition at the ASEAN Para Games in September 2017. Janneth Tenorio, PSC/file



Filipino para chessers will aim to break their 4-gold performance in the 10th ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2017 when the chess competition begins on Sunday at the Lor-in Hotel in Surakarta, Indonesia.

“Definitely we want to surpass what our athletes did in Malaysia five years ago,” said national head coach James Infiesto Thursday, referring to the 4 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals the country won that year.

Infiesto revealed that Indonesia has added 12 more events, such that 36 golds will be up for grabs in the sport during the 11th ASEAN Para Games.

“This is why we tried to fill up all of the categories with players since there will be 12 more golds available in this competition,” he said.

Anchoring the squad are the powerhouse trio of FIDE Master Sander Severino, Jasper Rom, and Henry Roger Lopez, who swept the men’s team standard and rapid events in the 2018 Asian Para Games held in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. Highlighting that sterling display was the 1-2-3 finish of Severino, Lopez, and Rom in the men’s individual rapid event.

“We completed a grand slam of gold, silver, and bronze in the individual rapid event so this is why Indonesia is really preparing hard to get back at us,” Infiesto said, adding that he has players who could pull up surprises once the chess competition gets underway.

“Unlike in the in the Asian Para Games where we dominated two events, we are aiming to be dominant in others as well,” said the coach, who declined to name the chessers he expects to deliver in the other events.

While the team build-up was held online at the start, Infiesto said they began their face-to-face bubble training funded by the Philippine Sports Commission in early July at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

The other members of the men’s squad are Felix Aguillera, Anthony Abogado, Cecilio Bilog, Francis Ching, Darry Bernardo, Israel Peligro, Menando Redor, Rodolfo Sarmiento and Arman Subaste.

The women’s squad is composed of Cheryl Angot, Maria Teresa Bilog, Charmaine Tonic, Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza, Evangeline Gamao, Corazon Lucero, Ma. Katrina Mangawang, Fe Mangayayam, Jean-Lee Nacita and Elena Peligro.