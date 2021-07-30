Ange Kouame plays hero in Gilas' OT win vs Tunisia

Photo from the PBA website.





Ange Kouame helped Gilas Pilipinas squeeze out a 74-73 overtime victory over Tunisia in the King Abdullah Cup early Friday at Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman.

The naturalized Filipino came through in the clutch to tally 12 points and five block shots, including the one that foiled Tunisia's attempt at stealing the win.

Aside from the defensive gem, Kouame also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists.

It was Achref Gannouni who tried to seize the lead from Gilas in the final seconds. Fortunately, Kouame was at the right spot to block the Tunisian's attempt.

Dwight Ramos added 11 points, while SJ Belangel scored 10 for Gilas.

Gilas now has a record of 2-1 for a tie with Jordan's Team A. Its victory over Jordan B was not counted in the standings.

Egypt, which earlier beat Gilas, occupies the top spot with a 3-0 win loss card.

RELATED VIDEO

