Gilas' Ramos shoots lights out of Jordan B in King Abdullah Cup

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas overpowered Jordan's Team B to pick up a second straight win in the King Abdullah Cup at the Prince Hamzah Sports Hall in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday night.

The Philippine squad handed Jordan a 90-63 beatdown after raining a hail of shots from the perimeter en route to an easy victory.

Dwight Ramos led the shooting spree for the nationals, connecting seven triples to finish with 21 points. Justine Baltazar connected three shots from the perimeter for a total of 13 markers.

Jordan Heading knocked down triples to finish with 11 points.

Obeid Ahmad had 14 points for Jordan, which also got 10 from Hamati Ibrahim.

The Jordanians had trouble holding down Gilas' shooters, who also made the most by scoring second-chance points against Jordan's defense.

The nationals likewise got a much-needed boost from the bench with the likes of Carl Tamayo, Rey Suerte and Heading helping out.

This allowed Gilas to pull away by as many as 31 points.

The Philippines' victory was a follow-up to a 77-62 victory over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Gilas opened its King Abdullah Cup campaign with a 73-60 loss to Egypt.

