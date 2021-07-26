Gilas opens King Abdullah Cup campaign with loss to Egypt

Gilas Pilipinas succumbed to Egypt in its first game in the Jordan pocket tournament. File photo/FIBA basketball

Gilas Pilipinas opened its campaign in the King Abdullah Cup on the wrong foot, absorbing a 73-60 loss to Egypt on Monday night at the Prince Hamzah Sports Hall in Amman, Jordan.

Egypt seized control of the game in the second quarter, when it outscored Gilas 20-12.

The Filipinos were unable to make up the difference as they struggled mightily with their shooting. Gilas made just four of 27 attempts from beyond the arc, and missed a whopping 19 of the 29 free throws that they attempted.

Ange Kouame had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaac Go also added 13 points for the Philippines. Dwight Ramos, back in action after missing the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament due to injury, had nine points.

Thirdy Ravena scored eight points and grabbed eight boards in his first taste of action for the national team since February 2020.

Amro Mohammad Abd Alhalem led Egypt with 14 points while Omar Saeed Arabei added 11.

Aside from the Philippines and Egypt, also playing in the tournament are hosts Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Tunisia.